Two teams of Special Forces -- one during the Persian Gulf War, the other during the Vietnam War -- must draw upon all their resourcefulness, strength and determination in these untold true stories of commando courage. First, British SAS commandos must battle bad intelligence on a mission to dismantle Scud missile launchers in Iraq. In the next segment, eight U.S. Green Berets must endure a night of enemy fire while trapped in a concrete bunker.