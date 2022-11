Not Available

TV producer Warren (Isaak James) is developing his masterpiece, a reality show called "Handicaps" starring a variety of people with disabilities. Aided by Laura (Eva James), an overbearing partner with anger issues, and an ex-prison guard (Michael C. Kricfalusi), Warren creates a hit. But he soon learns that his cast can be just as vain and egotistical as anyone else in Hollywood. James also wrote and directed this politically incorrect comedy.