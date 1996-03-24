Special Report: Journey to Mars

When the world's first spaceship is close to its goal (Mars), the TV-network GNN begins its live coverage of the last two hours of the mission and then the problems start. The landing-computer malfunctions, the captain Eugene Slader gets very sick and back on Earth it is discovered that big financial corporations have an interest in the failure of the mission - and we, the viewers, can see it all live on television.
|Keith Carradine
|Capt. Eugene T. Slader
|Judge Reinhold
|Ryan West
|Alfre Woodard
|Tamara O'Neil
|Philip Casnoff
|Nick Van Pelt
|Rosalind Chao
|Dr. Lin Yo Yu
|Dean Jones
|Dr. Scott Berlin
View Full Cast >