Special Request

After having a close call performing self-bondage, divorced, wealthy "ice queen" Jan Collins (Michelle Bauer) goes to a discreet fantasy wish fulfillment service. After agreeing to their terms of service, she's she's blindfolded, taken to a warehouse, chained up and becomes the submissive slave of a blonde dominatrix (Barbara Peckinpaugh)... but her new "mistress" has more evil plans in her mind. Though this shot-on-film, hour long BDSM drama / thriller features a lot of nudity, it's not a hardcore porn film despite sometimes being listed as such. Better production values, writing and acting than usual for this sort of thing made this a top seller in its day, so it was followed by numerous sequels.