Pin, Pai Pin Pin, KK, and Elly are four friends who are trying to get through the program together at a South Korean academy for training policewomen, run by a strict and cruel Madam Cheung. All of them graduate with honors except for KK, who disgraces her family by not graduating at all. When her father is brutally murdered by a mystery man with a tiger tattoo, KK vows to make it through the training program and become a real policewoman.