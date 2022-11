Not Available

Ranga(Ranga) is a mind reader who tells what is in the minds of the people by just touching them. Over the years, because of certain people, he becomes a psycho and his only motto is to kill the people who made him like this. Seeing this crazy situation, the police department appoints a special officer(Ajay). Rest of the story is as to this special officer nabs Ranga and puts him behind the bars.