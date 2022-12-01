Species Hunter

Not Available

This entertaining and educational 50-minute program follows well-known biologist Mac van Roosmalen as he pursues his life-long fascination with monkeys, traveling to exotic locations like the remote forests of Brazil--where he discovers remarkable and previously undiscovered species of all kinds. Having already found and named 20 previously unknown kinds of monkey, Roosmalen sets out another intrepid journey, this time on a quest to find large undiscovered mammals, and protect their endangered habitat.