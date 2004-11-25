2004

Species III

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 2004

Studio

FGM Entertainment

After she delivers her child in an ambulance, alien Eve is killed by a half-breed. Fortunately, Dr. Abbot scoops up the baby alien and escapes. In time, the baby grows into a gorgeous blonde named Sara and begins her quest to find a worthy mate. But Sara is also savage and leaves a trail of deaths in her wake. This carnage makes chemistry student Dean question whether to help her race or not.

Cast

Sunny MabreySara
Robert KnepperDr. Abbot
Robin DunneDean
Amelia CookeAmelia
Michael WarrenAgent Wasach
John Paul PitocHastings

