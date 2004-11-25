Species III

After she delivers her child in an ambulance, alien Eve is killed by a half-breed. Fortunately, Dr. Abbot scoops up the baby alien and escapes. In time, the baby grows into a gorgeous blonde named Sara and begins her quest to find a worthy mate. But Sara is also savage and leaves a trail of deaths in her wake. This carnage makes chemistry student Dean question whether to help her race or not.
|Sunny Mabrey
|Sara
|Robert Knepper
|Dr. Abbot
|Robin Dunne
|Dean
|Amelia Cooke
|Amelia
|Michael Warren
|Agent Wasach
|John Paul Pitoc
|Hastings
