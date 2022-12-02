Not Available

Spectacular Reality takes a deep, dark dive into a world where conspiracy theories, fake news, and foreign interference reign. The film sees prospective talent attend a casting for crisis actors to speak on behalf of a suspicious political figure potentially involved with a cyborg lizard. As a female agent cross examines the actors, asking questions that get progressively more niche, her suited male colleague sits on an exercise ball, as an unknown white fluid begins leaking from a model's leg.