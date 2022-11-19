Not Available

KELLY is a beautiful young 16-year old who, like many teenagers, feels her life has become unbearably dark and depressed. Unable to make a meaningful connection with anyone around her, least of all her workaholic mom LAURA LEE, Kelly decides she'd rather be with her dad, who died several years before. The suicide attempt fails, but Laura Lee gets an urgent wake-up call and is determined to give Kelly some desperately needed attention. Hoping a change of scenery will help, mom and daughter rent a house for a long summer vacation. THE BIG HOUSE ON THE HILL offers peace, quiet, and ... mystery.