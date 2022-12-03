Not Available

Discover a collection of haunted media, a tribe of new wave witches, a goth teenager with real magic powers, and much more!...When TC's older brother Tyler goes missing, TC and Rotten Robbie set out on an adventure to find him. The trail leads them deep into the core of the uncanny Spectrum Hunter cult where they encounter bizarre rituals, puzzles, illusions, and a pantheon of adversaries. Inhabiting deserted malls, the Spectrum Hunters erect strange sound stages that form a treacherous labyrinth. Surveillance cameras document their unusual habits and the subsequent videos are sold in clandestine locations. But is it just effects? Or are the Spectrum Hunters playing for keeps