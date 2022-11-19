Speed & Angels

Not Available

Inspired by the passion of two young Navy officers, director Peyton Wilson captures Jay and Meagan as they pursue their childhood dream of becoming naval aviators flying the F-14 Tomcat. Shot in epic Hi Definition, the aerial footage and stunning cockpit photography provide a dramatic backdrop for the more universal story of what it’s like to fight for your dreams. From dogfights in the Nevada desert, to night landings on aircraft carriers in the Atlantic what begins as a story of realizing a childhood dream turns into a story of fighting for one's life.