Speed in the Gay Nineties

It's 1890. Inventor Ed Martin has long believed and has openly stated that man will someday be able to fly. As such, many people, including the mayor, believe Ed is crazy and want to have him committed. Ed plans to prove them wrong about his mental capacity by winning the upcoming horseless carriage race at the speedway using his 2-cylinder engine machine which he predicts can travel 15mph, twice the speed of other machines. But for Ed to be able to do so, he has to elude the mayor and his gang and get to the speedway in time for the race. And there still is the small matter of whether his prediction will come true, all his other predictions which have not come to fruition... yet.