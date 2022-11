Not Available

The limited first edition of the Blu-ray Disc for Kyoto Animation's film adaptation of Yoshitoki Ooima's A Silent Voice manga includes two bonus new animation videos of AIKO's theme song Koi wo Shita no wa and kensuke Ushio's in-film track Speed of Youth. Kyoto Animation produced the videos inspired by the songs, and the film's director Naoko Yamada personally handled the videos' storyboards and technical direction.