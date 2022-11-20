Not Available

Speed Racer The Next Generation: Comet Run marks the third film for The Next Generation which builds on the legendary adventures of the original iconic series. It’s a challenge too cool to pass up! Whoever beats trillionaire Dickie Radford’s extraordinary Eco-Car in a pulse- pounding 3-day race, will win his entire company! He claims his car is so efficient it needs only one tank of gas for the whole race. Speed, Conor and Lucy are convinced their incredible Mach 6 can beat anyone and they’re ready to take him on. So is billionaire Zile Zazic who puts his new gas-guzzling SUV to the test just to prove he can take Radford down. But this is no ordinary heart-pumping, virtual race. Radford’s road is full of dirty tricks and he quickly steers the Mach 6 into a terrifying avalanche, knocking it out of the running just when it had taken the lead. It’s up to Speed and his team to outrun and outsmart the most evil competitor they’ve ever raced!