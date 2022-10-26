Not Available

Speed Scandal

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

M-Line Distribution

Former teen idol Nam Hyeon-soo is now in his thirties and working as a radio DJ. One day a young woman named Jeong-nam shows up and claims to be his own daughter. She also has a son whom she claims to be Hyeon-soo's grandson. Their relation is proven via DNA tests by Hyeon-soo's brother. This leads to Hyeon-soo attempting to avoid a scandal concerning him having children "unknown" to the media.

Cast

Cha Tae-hyun Nam Hyeon-soo
Im Ji-gyuPark Sang-yoon
Hwang Woo-seul-hyeJo Mo
Seung-dae LimBong Pil-joong
Jung Won-joongBureau Director
Kim Gi-bangDirector

