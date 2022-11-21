Not Available

Hailed as “highly enjoyable” (Variety) and “an instant cult classic” (Film Threat), SPEEDO kicks up the dirt surrounding Ed “Speedo” Jager, one of the nation’s top “demo” daredevils. A Long Island garage mechanic by day, the lanky-haired Speedo spends his free time at work, compulsively rebuilding his pieced-together wrecks before each competition: “It’s an addiction,” he says, “like nitro-methane through your veins.” But as a hobby turns into an obsession, Speedo’s marriage of twenty years begins to deteriorate like a junkyard Cadillac, which only fuels his raceway rages. Will a developing crush on a female track official finally bring peace to this hell on wheels? - Docurama Films