1945

Spellbound

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 27th, 1945

Studio

Selznick International Pictures

When Dr. Anthony Edwardes arrives at a Vermont mental hospital to replace the outgoing hospital director, Dr. Constance Peterson, a psychoanalyst, discovers Edwardes is actually an impostor. The man confesses that the real Dr. Edwardes is dead and fears he may have killed him, but cannot recall anything. Dr. Peterson, however is convinced his impostor is innocent of the man's murder, and joins him on a quest to unravel his amnesia through psychoanalysis.

Cast

Gregory PeckJohn Ballantine
Michael ChekhovDr. Alexander Brulov
Rhonda FlemingMary Carmichael
Leo G. CarrollDr. Murchison
John EmeryDr. Fleurot
Norman LloydMr. Garmes

