Spem in Alium

"The title of the film is that of the great 40 voice part motet by Thomas Tallis, (1505 -1585) which he composed around 1575, rather recently in geological time. The imagery is a personal response to the music, which soars in its entirety over the duration of the film. The opening line of the motet, translated from Latin, reads as 'I have never put my hope in any other than thee'. Each person will have a unique personal conception of 'Thee', and so it is in life - this mysterious gift that we say we are living - this unrequested gift, this task and calling that we may either accept, avoid, or reject." —Abbott Meader