Spend The Holidays With Liberace

Born Wladziu Valentino Liberace, the irrepressible musician, Vegas star, and larger-than-life personality has enjoyed a hugely successful career at the top of the showbiz ladder. His extravagant lifestyle is the stuff of legend, and whenever he appears in the public eye it's always a bona fide event. So when it comes to celebrating Christmas, no one carries it off with the same style and panache that Liberace does! As a bonus, this release offers a glimpse at how the legendary figure celebrates Thanksgiving, making this a holiday double-whammy from the undisputed King (or should that be Queen?) of flamboyance!