Spending the Night

A teen couple plans for a night in private when the boy’s parents are away. At first it appears as a cosy night of sofa lounging, snack eating and film. But it soon becomes evident that beneath the façade of relaxed mutuality, there is a relationship based on insecurities and demands. Due to a fight, the parents cut their evening short, and when they return, the situation gets out of hand and feelings of hurt lead to abuse. Adolfsson paints a gruesome picture of adolescent love and how fears and expectations can completely override a young person’s will.