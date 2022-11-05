Not Available

Spenser: Pale Kings and Princes

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When Spenser (Robert Urich), his psychologist girlfriend, Susan Silverman (Barbara Williams), and his right-hand man, Hawk (Avery Brooks), investigate a brutal murder in a quaint New England town, they discover plenty of illegal activity and cocaine. This 1994 made-for-television movie brings many of the beloved characters from the 1980s drama series (based on the books by Robert B. Parker) back to the small screen.

Cast

Robert UrichSpenser
Avery BrooksHawk
Barbara WilliamsSusan Silverman
Maurice Dean WintEsteva
Sonja SmitsCarolyn Rogers
Alex CarterLundquist

View Full Cast >

Images