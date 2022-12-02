Not Available

Spent: Looking for Change is a film about everyday Americans without the financial options most of us take for granted and the movement giving them renewed hope. Turning to pawn chops, check cashing services, and using payday loans to meet basic financial needs can be costly for many of us, with 89 billion dollars a year going to fees and interest for using these types of alternative financial services. It's time for a change. New technology, new ideas and encouraging dialogue around this issue can help make managing money simple and more affordable.