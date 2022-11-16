Not Available

In each of Sperm Swap 8's six sloppy scenes, two Eastern European harlots come together to share their favorite treat, fresh sperm. The girls tease, make out and warm up before turning to cock for the main attractions. After vigorously fucking both girls' mouths and pussies, the studs dump their spunky loads into one horny, shameless girl's open mouth. She'll gargle and play with the slick semen, showing it off in her mouth and on her tongue, before drooling the viscous load into her play partner's oral opening. The second girl enjoys the recycled sperm, then swallows it down, and the girls finish with a mouth kiss, tasting the residual cum tongue-to-tongue. Each scene includes ample tastes of cunt via pussy-to-mouth blow jobs; a couple of the scenes feature pounding anal sex and the accompanying ass-to-mouth flavor. This is nasty, graphic sex, not for the squeamish.