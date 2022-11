Not Available

A happy young couple is getting ready for their wedding day in their quiet, calm hometown. Preparations are in full swing and spirits are high. The bride is trying on her gown again while the groom has finally, at the last minute, found the perfect place for the reception. In celebration he and his friends decide to have a bachelor party of sorts at the location. Girls, booze, music... and to get high, the guys try Spice. From that moment on, darkness engulfs the friends.