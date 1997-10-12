Spice Girls: Girl Power! Live in Istanbul

1997

Girl Power! Live In Istanbul was the first set of major concerts held by British pop girl group, the Spice Girls. The concerts, organized by Pepsi as part of the group's sponsorship deal, were performed at the Abdi İpekçi Arena in Istanbul, Turkey on October 12 and 13, 1997. Background The show was split up into 5 parts with a costume change at each one. The stage consisted of a ramp leading down to the main stage. There were two staircases at the far right and left of the stage that lead to smaller platform stages. There was a small runway at the center of the main stage. The band was located at the bottom right and left of the ramp. There was a grid with the letters S-P-I-C-E on the left of the stage. There was also a large screen at the back of the stage that would rise and lower. It was used at the start of show. The Girls would enter the stage as it rose.