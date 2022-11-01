Spice Girls: Giving You Everything

Not Available

The Spice Girls are the most successful girl group of all time. They have sold 55 million CDs worldwide, had nine No.1 singles and had the biggest selling single ever by an all female group. Although there have been many documentaries, books and articles about the Spice Girls, the girls themselves have never told their story. Until now... This is the story of the Spice Girls, told by the Spice Girls - the story from inside the eye of the hurricane, the story of the greatest pop phenomenon since The Beatles. From their pre-Spice Girl days, the forming of the group, the early struggles, their first taste of success, world domination, the break up, the aftermath and their subsequent solo careers and lives. Their recollections form an intriguing and revealing narrative along with archive footage from around the globe which illustrates the time when the Spice Girls ruled the world and how they are soon to re-claim their place as the most talked about group on the planet.