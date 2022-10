Not Available

Four ladyboys who has different characters for each other. However, all of them are riotus enough to think about robbing a bank to finishing their wild dream. However, the plan they expected did not go as what they think of. While they are almost robbing the bank, there is another group of young people robbing the same bank at the same time! Desipte their failure in robbing a bank, they were mis-recognised as the robbers ......