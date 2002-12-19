A brilliant and powerful psychological thriller about a deeply disturbed boy, Spider, who ‘sees’ his father brutally murder his mother and replace her with a prostitute. Convinced they plan to murder him next, Spider hatches an insane plan, which he carries through to tragic effect. Years later, his delusional account of his past begins to unravel and Spider spirals into fresh madness.
|Miranda Richardson
|Yvonne / Mrs. Cleg
|Gabriel Byrne
|Bill Cleg
|Lynn Redgrave
|Mrs. Wilkinson
|John Neville
|Terrence
|Philip Craig
|John
|Bradley Hall
|Spider Boy
