1967

Spider Baby

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 23rd, 1967

Studio

Lasky-Monka

The story follows a family of inbreeds that have been afflicted by a genetic disorder known as 'Merrye syndrome', named after the family in which the disorder developed. This malady causes it's victims to enter a state of age regression that starts at the age of ten and continues throughout the remainder of the person's life, rendering them with the intelligence of a child. The final generation of the family has been entrusted to the care of the family chauffeur (Lon Chaney Jnr), and all is well for these odd people until a greedy branch of the family decides that they want to relieve the family of it's home. Mental illness has always, and will always be, a fascinating subject for horror movies as it probes into the unknown and Spider Baby makes best use of that fact.

Cast

Carol OhmartEmily
Quinn K. RedekerPeter
Beverly WashburnElizabeth
Jill BannerVirginia
Sid HaigRalph
Mary MitchelAnn

