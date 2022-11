Not Available

It's Halloween for Spider-Man, but there's no time for Spidey and his friends to trick-or-treat when they find themselves attacked by evil vampires led by Dracula himself. Now, Spidey's only hope of stopping a world takeover is to team up with Nick Fury's secret team of super-powered monsters, The Howling Commandos. Led by Jack Russell, aka Werewolf by Night, The Howling Commandos include vampire hunter Blade, The Living Mummy, Frankenstein's Monster, and Man-Thing.