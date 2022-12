Not Available

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark is a musical based on the character Spider-Man, with music and lyrics by Bono and the Edge and a book by Julie Taymor, Glen Berger, and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The story incorporates elements of the 2002 Spider-Man film and the Greek myth of Arachne. It tells Spider-Man's origin story, his romance with Mary Jane and his battles with the Green Goblin. It includes highly technical stunts, such as aerial combat scenes and actors swinging from "webs"