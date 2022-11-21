Spievankovo 2

Not Available

Spievanka and Zahrajko prepared new DVD of successful series. This time Spievanka and Zahrajko bring children from kindergarten to Spievankovo for entire year​​. Children will see how Spievankovo ​​changes throughout the year. The DVD consists of 15 themed songs to the seasons in which the children will sing and dance. We believe that with this DVD you will experience a lot of fun: 1. My sme dvaja kamaráti 2. Jarné kvety 3. Slniečko 4. Ťuki ťuki ťukalo 5. Leto 6. Naša zem je guľatá 7. Daj pravú ruku vpred 8. Takto letia vtáci 9. Bolo raz jabĺčko krásne 10. Na cestičke roháč 11. Prší dáždik 12. Padá sniežik, padá 13. Postavím si snehuliaka 14. Padá sniežik 15. V zime