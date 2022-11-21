Spievankovo 3

Not Available

Spievanka and Zahrajko this time visited children in kindergarten and learn with them why it is important to wash your teeth, hands, why they should nicely eat, that sometimes it is good to sleep :-). They visited together traffic playground, had a birthday party and they were still singing and dancing. 1. My sme dvaja kamaráti 2. Sen 3. Čarovné slovíčka 4. Do mestečka Poriadkova 5. Zábava a šantenie 6. O umývaní rúk 7. Máme veľký hlad 8. Zúbky 9. Poobedný spánok 10. Štyri kroky dopredu 11. Na ceste si pozor daj 12. Ponosa 13. Choroba 14. Hlava, ramená, kolená palce 15. Všetko najlepšie 16. Ja som žabka, ty si žabka 17. Keď si kamarát