Spievankovo 4

Already the fourth sequel of the popular song DVD for children from Maria Podhradska and Richard Canaky Spievankovo ​​4 will get you through the Spievankovo country, where lives Spievanka and Zahrajko, lives a fairy Nezábudka and her friend rabbit Smejko. Smejko bunny who loves to travel, wants to go on a trip to England. Fairy Nezábudka therefore invites to Spievankovo ​​her small English friends who teach bunny Smejko English. They experience many adventures and fun and sing cheerful English songs: 1. Dobré ráno, milé kvietky 2. Hello 3. Good morning 4. My name is Emily 5. Farm animals 6. One, two, three 7. Blue is the sky 8. I am the music man 9. I get up in the morning 10. Head, shoulders, knees and toes 11. I am big 12. Bread and butter 13. I will go by bus 14. Dobrú noc vám prajem, kvietky

