Zahrajko is going to have a birthday and Spievanka wants to prepare a celebration for him. She calls other kids for help. Along with beavers carpenters, cancer tailor and baker teddy Lacko prepare gifts for him. Children get to know many different professions in Spievankovo, presented by songs and learn that each profession is equally important. Animal characters are presented by outstanding Slovak actors, thanks to them you will experience a lot of fun again.