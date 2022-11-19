Spike - A Christmas Adventure

Not Available

Festive children's animation following the adventures of a young elf who graduates to Santa's workshop. Unfortunately, as hard as Spike tries, he struggles to adapt to life in the workshop and causes no end of trouble. In a bid to prove his worth he volunteers to undertake the important job of carrying the bag containing the letters to Santa sent by children all around the world. Things take a turn for the worse when Spike loses the letters and must attempt to fetch them from a vault safeguarded by penguins and coveted by a polar bear...