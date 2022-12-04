Spike and Mike's Cutting Edge Classics

Not Available

Spike & Mikes Cutting Edge Classics: Favorites From The Classic Festival Of Animation is an amazing collection of audacious, wildly original animated shorts from the worlds most promising animators. Each work is a stunning blend of comedy and pathos, challenging the boundaries of both genre and form. These groundbreaking shorts raise the bar for all animated films to follow.  While the wildly popular Sick & Twisted series (Full Frontal and Unprotected!) contains material for adults only, this collection is appropriate for a wider audience, albeit not children. The content is mild and the focus is on the art of the animation.  This is the first "Best Of" DVD issue of the Classic Animation festival, featuring top international and local animation.