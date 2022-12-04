Spike and Mike's Cutting Edge Classics

Spike & Mikes Cutting Edge Classics: Favorites From The Classic Festival Of Animation is an amazing collection of audacious, wildly original animated shorts from the worlds most promising animators. Each work is a stunning blend of comedy and pathos, challenging the boundaries of both genre and form. These groundbreaking shorts raise the bar for all animated films to follow. While the wildly popular Sick & Twisted series (Full Frontal and Unprotected!) contains material for adults only, this collection is appropriate for a wider audience, albeit not children. The content is mild and the focus is on the art of the animation. This is the first "Best Of" DVD issue of the Classic Animation festival, featuring top international and local animation.
