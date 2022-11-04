Not Available

Mrs Tsui (Yvonne Yung) buys a soft drink at a convenience store but feels drowsy afterwards to the point of fainting. Two men take care of her but are in fact after her bank account information. She wakes up in a different area and reports the robbery and possible rape to the police. This doesn't sit well with her butcher husband (Elvis Tsui) who's literally going crazy trying to deal with his virgin wife having possibly had something taken away from her. The police (headed by Lee Siu-Kei and Chan Kwok-Bong) goes to work trying to track down the spike drink gang, headed by Hung (Lo Meng), girlfriend and perverts...