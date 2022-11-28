Not Available

Spike & Mike's Sick And Twisted Festival Of Animation - Contagious

    Get ready for another outbreak of outrageous shorts. These groundbreaking films raise the bar for all animated shorts and offer a million laughs on the way. Included are shorts by Mighty Fudge, Andrew Park, Greg Holfeld, Bill Plympton, Eric Merola Conforti, Webster Colcord, Sam Chen, David Donar, Toby Grauberger, Cindy Banks & Dave Smith, Chris Crossland, Zac Mayo & Fernella Boys, Kurt Nellis, Miles Thompson, Wouter Sel, Spike & Mike, Nick Childs, Kevin Kalliher, Tim Lujan, Sean Mullen, Dave Qvion, Gregory Eckland, Eric Favela, Nancy Su, and Christopher.

