Spin! Suck & Fuck 11

Not Available

Cover model Christie Stevens is a fiesta-size sex freak that loves everything and anything "Porno" Dan does to her; co-cover model, Penthouse Pet Eden Adams, gets pounded by Dan into unparalleled states of ecstasy. Giselle Mari is a horny newcomer from New York that loves riding Travis Varjak's thick prick. Kelly Surfer is the number one starlet from Australia who thinks the rougher the sex, the better. Brandy Aniston shows off her deep throat skills, and proves to Travis that she does indeed bounce like a bronco. Amy Brooke and Lia Lor take turns pleasing Dan with a squirt-filled show. Kira Lake is a man-pleaser when she brings out the best of Dragon Man. Maggie Green's size 34G natural tits look fabulous when she rides "Porno" Dan.