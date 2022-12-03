Spin! Suck & Fuck 12

Not Available

It stars cover model Alexis Grace a six foot tall sex goddess who much to her delight finally finds someone who can man handle her in six foot five Travis Varjak. Co-cover model Lilly Banks is a submissive college coed who craves the cock of Travis. Dayna Vendetta is a thick and juicy brunette who loves getting spooned by the big dong of Ralph Long. Kim Blossom is a pretty and petite redhead Asian who wants the prick of Travis to stretch her in doggy. Tory Lane plows through three guys until she gets the seed she seeks when getting slammed by Porno Dan. Jacky Joy is busty blonde who makes love to Honky Kong in a scene where passions explode. Anna Morna is a former runway model with a mesmerizing ass the loves riding Travis. Natalie Moore is a pale redhead that loves being pounded by Porno Dan till she is soaked with sweat.