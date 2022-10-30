Not Available

What risks would you take to save your own life? What deal would you strike to stay alive? After a horrific bus accident, seven teenagers are offered the chance to change their fates, all they have to do… is Spin the Wheel. This dysfunctional team must band together and overcome their differences if they wish to survive. But what will they do when their luck runs out? Featuring a selection of popular songs by a variety of celebrated artists and exploring some of the most exciting genres of film, Spin the Wheel is a hilarious and thrilling musical adventure following up 2011’s smash hit The Cuff.