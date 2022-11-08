Not Available

When on the mountains, so to Špindl. In the snowy Špindlerův Mlýn the sisters Eliška, Katka and Magda go to the women's ride in the full-length winter comedy Špindl. They plan to enjoy relaxation, fun and perhaps a bit of love adventure. Eliška is fine, but Katka and Magda were already thirty and are still single. Does the right one appear in winter snow? It is certain that they will meet other participants and entertaining figures, and during the weekly stay, all of them will get an avalanche of love and livelihoods.