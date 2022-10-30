Not Available

Spinning is the third Cars Toons: Tales from Radiator Springs. Guido was holding a sign in front of Luigi's Casa Della Tires to get customers to come to the shop. Then Luigi comes and tells Guido to shake the sign, and goes back into the shop. Guido shakes the sign, then starts getting fancy with the shaking, and even spins the tip on his fork. Lightning notices Guido and tells everyone to check out what he's doing. Soon, a lot of cars were there to see Guido. Guido starts dancing with the sign, while DJ plays some music. At the end, Guido tosses the sign high into the sky, and catches it while balancing on two tires and says, "Pit stop." Everyone cheers and drives away. Guido daydreams about his dancing, until Luigi, who hasn't watched Guido dance with the sign, comes back out and tells him to shake the sign. The short ends with an iris going on Guido shaking the sign.