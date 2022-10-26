In a small town in Japan, Kirie comes upon her boyfriend's father silently videotaping a snail. Later, the mans obsession with spirals becomes more and more bizarre, ending in his suicide in a washing machine which turn his body into a spiral. Soon other inhabitants become possessed with different forms of spirals.
|Eriko Hatsune
|Kirie Goshima
|Fhi Fan
|Shuichi Saito
|Hinako Saeki
|Kyoko Sekino
|Shin Eun-Kyung
|Chie Marayama
|Keiko Takahashi
|Yukie Saito
|Ren Osugi
|Toshio Saito
