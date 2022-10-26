Not Available

Spiral

  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Space Shower TV

In a small town in Japan, Kirie comes upon her boyfriend's father silently videotaping a snail. Later, the mans obsession with spirals becomes more and more bizarre, ending in his suicide in a washing machine which turn his body into a spiral. Soon other inhabitants become possessed with different forms of spirals.

Cast

Eriko HatsuneKirie Goshima
Fhi FanShuichi Saito
Hinako SaekiKyoko Sekino
Shin Eun-KyungChie Marayama
Keiko TakahashiYukie Saito
Ren OsugiToshio Saito

Images