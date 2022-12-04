Not Available

On a beautiful summer day, Virginie joins her lover, Alexandre, wanted by the gendarmes and who is hiding in a ruined mill. No sooner had they had time to enjoy their reunion when a dark raven came to rest on the wings of the windmill, triggered a sinister mechanism. Day gives way to night, the flowery hill to an impenetrable forest of brambles. The worrying occupant of the premises then emerges from the darkness: the miller. The hunt can begin ... and the fairy tale turns black.