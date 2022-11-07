Spirit Cabinet

Not Available

When Marina finally calls Gideon, he can’t believe his luck in hopeful love. But his happiness is short-lived. Marina only wants Gideon to pretend to be her boyfriend so she can investigate a séance as an undercover reporter. It turns out that Gideon and Marina aren’t the only ones with something to hide. Ramona, the not-so-typical medium, suspects there are hidden cameras and her creepy sidekick Errol keeps disappearing when the lights go out. Something’s unsettling about Marina’s editor, Trevor, and his timid wife, Helen. A dead woman’s daughter, Lily, is an unbalanced mess, and her boyfriend, David, is less of a rock and more of a stoner. When the séance turns south, a mournful spirit will ensure all of their buried secrets are brought to light.