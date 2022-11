Not Available

John Chapman and his beautiful wife Willie have just moved into a seaside village on the North Carolina coast. But they quickly discover that their quaint new house already has a long-standing tenant. Built 200 years ago by a philandering sea captain, the house is residence to the spirit of Arabella, an abandoned lover with an insatiable, centuries-old lust and a viciously jealous nature. Spirit Lost welcomes you to the dark side of Ghost - an erotic tale of the supernatural.