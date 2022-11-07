Spirit Love

Not Available

Ginny is a beautiful but very brittle singing star who agrees to be the face of a new hotel and a new drink. But she is tortured by the suicide of her lover the previous year. Soon, Ginny is found dead, hanging in her bathroom. The company directors panic and try to cover up. But Ginny's ghost obligingly reappears, and directs a junior staff member to a house in the country where a lookalike replacement can be found. Now, if they can only figure out a way of feeding Ginny's ashes to the double, they'll have her under their control....